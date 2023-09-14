Left Menu

Vedanta Resources appoints Chris Griffith as CEO Base Metals & President International Businesses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 17:37 IST
Vedanta Resources appoints Chris Griffith as CEO Base Metals & President International Businesses
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Resources on Thursday announced the appointment of Chris Griffith as its Chief Executive Officer for Base Metals and president of International Businesses.

His appointment will be effective from October 2, 2023, the global metal and mining player said in a statement.

Vedanta Resources owns 68.11 per cent of its Indian subsidiary Vedanta Ltd, which has significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, iron ore, aluminium, power, and copper.

''Vedanta Resources today announced the appointment of Chris Griffith, former CEO of Gold Fields, one of the largest producers of gold in the world, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Base Metals & President of its International Businesses,'' the statement said.

In his new role as CEO for Base Metals, Chris Griffith will assume responsibility for steering both Vedanta Zinc International and Vedanta Copper businesses, it added.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group said, ''We welcome Chris Griffith to Vedanta as the CEO for Base Metals & President International. His extensive experience in the mining industry and leadership track record at Gold Fields, Amplats and Kumba make him an invaluable addition to our team especially as we embark on an exciting growth phase in our copper business with the return of KCM (Konkola Copper Mines) to our portfolio''.

Chris holds a bachelor's degree in mining engineering from the University of Pretoria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023