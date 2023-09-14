Left Menu

European shares rise as ECB signals end to rate hikes

European shares rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates for a tenth straight time, lifting borrowing costs to a record high while also signalling an end to their monetary policy tightening cycle.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 18:28 IST
European shares rise as ECB signals end to rate hikes
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates for a tenth straight time, lifting borrowing costs to a record high while also signalling an end to their monetary policy tightening cycle. The central bank raised rates by 25 basis points, taking the rate the ECB pays on bank deposits to 4%, the highest level since the euro was launched in 1999.

"Based on its current assessment, the Governing Council considers that the key ECB interest rates have reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to the target," the ECB said. The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.6% by 1235 GMT, supported by banks and commodity-linked stocks. Rate-sensitive banking stocks gained 1.2%. "Markets are basically rejoicing that this is the end of the cycle and that's why even this 25 basis points rate hike is being met by a strong rally," said Pooja Kumra, Senior European and UK rates strategist, TD Securities.

The energy index rose 1.7% as crude prices hit 2023 highs, while miners added 3.5% on firmer metal markets. Neste climbed 3.4% as Goldman Sachs raised the Finnish oil refiner and biofuels producer's stock rating to "buy".

A European Commission investigation into Chinese electric vehicles believed to have benefited from state subsidies will have a "negative" impact on economic and trade ties, China's commerce ministry warned. Bucking the trend, auto stocks declined 1.2%, with Germany's Mercedes, BMW and Volkswagen and France's Renault falling between 0.5% and 2.0%.

THG slumped nearly 20% after the British e-commerce firm forecast its annual revenue from continuing operations to come in flat or drop up to 5%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023