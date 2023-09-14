Left Menu

India, Mongolia review oil refinery project

14-09-2023
India and Mongolia reviewed the progress of the central Asian country's first oil refinery which is being built with assistance from New Delhi.

The review of the project was done during the three-day visit of Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, to Mongolia which concluded on Thursday.

Kumar held discussions with Mongolian state secretary in the foreign ministry N Ankhbayar and called on minister of education and science L Enkh-Amgalan and minister and chief cabinet secretary D Amarbayasgalan.

He also visited Gandan and Pethub monasteries as well as inspected the construction site of the oil refinery project in Dornogobi province, according to an external affairs ministry statement.

''During the visit, both sides discussed further strengthening of India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership and maintaining high-level engagements,'' it said.

The statement said the two sides exchanged views on cooperation in various sectors, including developmental partnership, education, IT, renewable energy, connectivity, culture, capacity building, hydro-carbons, mining, defence and security.

''Discussions focused on Indian projects in Mongolia, including 1.5 mmtpa Oil Refinery Project, A B Vajpayee Centre of Excellence in IT, Communications and Outsourcing, and India-Mongolia Friendship School,'' the statement said.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the statement said.

The refinery is expected to lessen Mongolia's dependency on oil imports from Russia.

Once completed, this refinery will be able to process 30,000 barrels of crude oil per day or 1.5 million tonnes annually and help the country meet its needs for petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and liquefied petroleum gas.

