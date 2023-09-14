Assam STF seizes five pieces of gold wire from Jorabat

The Special Task Force (STF) Assam Police on Thursday recovered five pieces of gold wire, weighing 518 grams from a vehicle at Jorabat on the outskirts of Guwahati along the Assam-Meghalaya border. According to officials, four people were apprehended, identified as Md Inayat Ali (30), Veeru Singh (27), Md. Yusuf (39) and Jannat Begum (56).

According to Assam Police, an operation had been launched on Thursday morning by a team of STF, Assam at the Jorabat area, outskirts of Guwahati, acting upon a reliable source input on illegal transportation of gold. CPRO, Assam Police, Pranab Jyoti Goswami said, "A local police team from Jorabat outpost of Guwahati city police also accompanied the STF team. Accordingly, a car was intercepted at Jorabat, Guwahati by the joint team of STF and Jorabat outpost, and the car as well as four persons in the car were examined thoroughly."

"During the search gold wires rounded into five numbers of pieces weighing 518 grams were found in their possession which were acquired & transported illegally from Meghalaya for selling to customers in Rajasthan", added the official. The car and the recovered gold have been seized from their possession.

The four apprehended were handed to the Jorabat police by the STF, along with the recovered items, to initiate an investigation and register a case under the proper sections of the law. (ANI)

