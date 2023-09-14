Left Menu

J-K: Kishtwar Police pay tribute to DySP Humayun Bhat killed in Kokernag encounter 

The Kishtwar Police on Thursday paid tribute to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Humayun Bhat who was killed during an encounter with terrorists that broke out in the Kokernag area in the Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Last rites of DYSP Humayun Bhat being performed in Budgam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Kishtwar Police on Thursday paid tribute to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Humayun Bhat who was killed during an encounter with terrorists that broke out in the Kokernag area in the Anantnag district on Wednesday. SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said that DySP  Bhat was an exemplary officer who exhibited unwavering courage and an unyielding commitment to maintaining law and order.

"His selfless service to the people of Jammu and Kashmir will forever be etched in our hearts," SSP Poswal added. Beside a DySP, an Indian Army Colonel commanding the Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major were also killed in the Anantnag encounter. The killed officers have been identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak & DySP Humayun Bhat.

"DYSP Humayun Bhat was a shining example of dedication and valour. His sacrifice reminds us of the risks our officers face daily to ensure our safety. We express our deepest condolences to his family and pledge our unwavering support," Poswal said during the ceremony. Two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter that began in the Narla area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Tuesday.

Security forces have recovered a large quantity of warlike stores, including medicines, with Pakistan markings during a search amid the encounter that continued on Wednesday evening according to officials. Meanwhile, Union Minister General (retd) VK Singh on Thursday called on the international community to isolate Pakistan and step up pressure on it to act against cross-border terrorism.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the Union minister said normal bilateral relations with Pakistan cannot be restored unless it starts behaving itself. "We have to think (about cross-border terrorism). Unless we isolate Pakistan globally, they will think it is business as usual (to send gunmen across the border to unleash terror). If we have to bring them under pressure, we have to impress on the international community to isolate them. They need to be told that normal ties cannot be restored unless they start behaving themselves," the former Army chief added. (ANI)

