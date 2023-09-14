Left Menu

Yatra Online raises Rs 348 crore from anchor investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 22:54 IST
Online travel company Yatra Online on Thursday said it has mobilised Rs 348.75 crore from anchor investors ahead of its Rs 775-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The company has allocated 2.49 crore equity shares to 33 entities at Rs 142 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Mirae Asset MF, Tata MF, Bandhan MF, Max Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, Bofa Securities Europe SA, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage and Quantum State Investment Fund are among the anchor investors.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 135-142 per share for its maiden public issue, which will open for public subscription on September 15-20.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO will fetch up to Rs 775 crore.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 602 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 1,21,83,099 shares by promoter by THCL Travel Holding Cyprus Ltd and investor Pandara Trust - Scheme I, represented by its trustee Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd.

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth up to Rs 150 crore will be utilised towards strategic investments, acquisitions and inorganic growth and up to Rs 392 crore towards investment in customer acquisition and retention, technology, and other organic growth initiatives.

Yatra Online Ltd is a corporate travel services provider in terms of number of corporate clients and the third largest online travel company in the country among key online travel players in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the IPO.

The shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

