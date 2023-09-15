BRIEF-Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley Says Have Not Received Counter-Offer From UAW - CNBC Interview
Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2023 01:54 IST
Ford Motor Co: * FORD MOTOR CEO JIM FARLEY SAYS HAVE NOT RECEIVED COUNTER-OFFER FROM UAW- CNBC INTERVIEW
* FORD CEO FARLEY SAYS UAW'S FAIN DID NOT ACKNOWLEDGE OUR OFFER * FORD CEO FARLEY SAYS ALL DOWNSTREAM ASSEMBLY PLANTS WOULD BE AFFECTED
* FORD CEO FARLEY SAYS WORRIED BUT PREPARED FOR THE STRIKE Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)
