BRIEF-Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley Says Have Not Received Counter-Offer From UAW - CNBC Interview

Ford Motor Co: * FORD MOTOR CEO JIM FARLEY SAYS HAVE NOT RECEIVED COUNTER-OFFER FROM UAW- CNBC INTERVIEW

* FORD CEO FARLEY SAYS UAW'S FAIN DID NOT ACKNOWLEDGE OUR OFFER * FORD CEO FARLEY SAYS ALL DOWNSTREAM ASSEMBLY PLANTS WOULD BE AFFECTED

* FORD CEO FARLEY SAYS WORRIED BUT PREPARED FOR THE STRIKE

