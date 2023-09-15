Kerala: Wild elephant enters residential area in Idukki

A wild elephant entered a residential area in Kerala's Idukki district on Friday. The wild jumbo, known as "Padayappa", reached the residential area of Lakkad Estate in Devikulam, around 5:30 am on Friday.

The wild elephant roamed around and settled in the area for a while. Later, the forest department officials chased the wild animal away from the residential area.

A few days back, Padayappa was seen roaming in the Marayur area of the Idukki district. Earlier this year, several protests erupted in Kerala's Idukki district demanding to capture Arikomban, a wild tusker that had struck terror among the local populace.

Arikomban, which got its name from its love for 'ari' (rice) while 'komban' means tusker, is believed to have damaged several houses and ration shops in Chinnakanal and Munnar areas of Idukki over the last few years. (ANI)

