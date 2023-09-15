Left Menu

Kerala: Wild elephant enters residential area in Idukki

A wild elephant entered a residential area in Kerala’s Idukki district on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 12:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 12:48 IST
Kerala: Wild elephant enters residential area in Idukki
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A wild elephant entered a residential area in Kerala's Idukki district on Friday. The wild jumbo, known as "Padayappa", reached the residential area of Lakkad Estate in Devikulam, around 5:30 am on Friday.

The wild elephant roamed around and settled in the area for a while. Later, the forest department officials chased the wild animal away from the residential area.

A few days back, Padayappa was seen roaming in the Marayur area of the Idukki district. Earlier this year, several protests erupted in Kerala's Idukki district demanding to capture Arikomban, a wild tusker that had struck terror among the local populace.

Arikomban, which got its name from its love for 'ari' (rice) while 'komban' means tusker, is believed to have damaged several houses and ration shops in Chinnakanal and Munnar areas of Idukki over the last few years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023