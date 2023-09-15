Left Menu

Telangana: Customs seize gold worth over Rs 15 lakh at Hyderabad airport

The official further informed that the seized gold was hidden in boxes of cream.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 13:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 13:25 IST
Telangana: Customs seize gold worth over Rs 15 lakh at Hyderabad airport
Seized gold (Photo credit/ Hyderabad Customs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad Customs Department recovered 259 grams of gold worth Rs 15.76 lakhs during a check up here at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Friday, officials said. The official further informed that the seized gold was hidden in boxes of cream.

"We have recovered gold of 259 gms valued Rs 15.76 lakhs concealed in boxes of cream in checked-in luggage from a passenger coming from Kuwait," said, Hyderabad Airport Customs. "Further investigation into the matter is underway," the official said.

More details are awaited. A month ago, Customs  seized 412 grams of gold estimated to be worth Rs 24.92 lakhs during a check-up at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad city, as per officials.

On August 12, Hyderabad Customs in four separate cases foiled a smuggling racket, arrested four passengers and seized eight kilograms of smuggled gold worth Rs 4.86 crore at RGIA, officials said. The officials said that in the first case, an amount of 2 Kg of cut gold bars valued at Rs 1,21,34,000 crore was found concealed in the trousers of a passenger who arrived from Bangkok.

Similarly, in the second case an amount of 1.78 Kg of cut gold bars, valued at Rs 1,08,81,165 crore had been discreetly hidden within the clothing of a passenger that arrived on the same flight as the first case from Bangkok. In the third case, gold in the paste form valued at Rs 1,31,77,524 crore was recovered from a passenger that arrived from Sharjah, said officials.

In the same manner, in the fourth case, 2.05 Kg gold in the form of paste valued at Rs 1,24,31,283 crore was found concealed in the undergarments of a passenger that arrived from Dubai. Accordingly, a total of 8 kilograms of smuggled gold valued at Rs 4.86 crores was seized and all the four accused were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, officials said last month (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023