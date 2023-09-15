Magalies Water warns of possible water supply interruptions

Magalies Water has warned consumers receiving water supply from the Cullinan Supply Scheme of possible water supply interruptions due to increased water demand.

The entity said the higher-than-normal water consumption patterns have strained the supply.

“This has caused reduced abstraction rates from the Wilge Dam, through which the supply scheme is linked, and will result in water supply interruptions until the scheme subsidises.

“Due to increased water demand and the subsequent strain on the scheme, we urge consumers to use water sparingly, in order to prevent prolonged water supply interruptions. Magalies Water apologises for the inconvenience that this may cause,” said Magalies Water spokesperson David Magae.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)