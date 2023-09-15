Left Menu

Magalies Water warns of possible water supply interruptions

The entity said the higher-than-normal water consumption patterns have strained the supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-09-2023 17:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 17:10 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Magalies Water has warned consumers receiving water supply from the Cullinan Supply Scheme of possible water supply interruptions due to increased water demand.

“This has caused reduced abstraction rates from the Wilge Dam, through which the supply scheme is linked, and will result in water supply interruptions until the scheme subsidises. 

“Due to increased water demand and the subsequent strain on the scheme, we urge consumers to use water sparingly, in order to prevent prolonged water supply interruptions. Magalies Water apologises for the inconvenience that this may cause,” said Magalies Water spokesperson David Magae.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

