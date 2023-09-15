Left Menu

UP Deputy CM Maurya offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Thursday.

UP CM offering prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. "Today, I had the great privilege of doing Rudrabhishek and darshan-worship of the Jyotirlinga of Devadhidev Mahadev Lord Shiva at Baba Vishwanath Dham in Kashi. Prayed to Baba Vishwanath ji for the welfare of all the people of the state. Har Har Mahadev!", posted the Deputy CM on X.

The Deputy Chief Minister offered prayers at the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Visuals show Deputy CM Maurya offering flowers and milk to the 'Shivaling'.

Earlier on Monday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the occasion of Shravan Somvar. 'Sawan' also known as 'Shravan' is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, and is considered as one of the holiest months. Every Monday during this period is regarded as a highly auspicious time to fast and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

