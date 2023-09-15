Chhattisgarh: Heavy rainfall triggers flooding in Bemara district

As heavy rain lashed Chhattisgarh's Bemara district on Friday, several areas of the district were flooded. Visuals from the rainfall-affected area showed the Navagarh bus stand in the district submerged in water.

Traders were also seen vacating shops in Navagarh. In the Nagpura village of the district, several houses were flooded with water as a dam broke, due to the rainfall.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that monsoon is expected to be normal across the country during September after India witnessed the driest August since 1901. According to IMD, the rainfall averaged over the country as a whole during September 2023 is likely to be normal (91-109 per cent of the Long-period average). The LPA of rainfall over the country during the month of September based on data from 1971-2020 is 167.9 mm. (ANI)

