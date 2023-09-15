Himachal Chief Minister Sukhu donates his savings to Aapda Rahat Kosh

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday donated his savings of around Rs 51 lakh towards the 'Aapda Rahat Kosh' to extend help to the disaster-affected people of the hill state. Exhibiting a gesture of kindness and empathy toward the people of the state, the Chief Minister and his wife Kamlesh Thakur presented a cheque of Rs 51 Lakh to State Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena at their official residence, 'Oak Over', in Shimla today.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also gave away his one-year salary and contributed 11 lakh towards the State Relief fund. While speaking to the media about his donation Sukhu said, "I could well understand the pain of the people and their plight during the recent monsoon fury in the state in which more than 260 precious lives were lost."

"Every section of the society had voluntarily contributed towards the relief fund. Elders parted away with their pensions to help those in distress, children broke their piggy banks and the State government employees contributed generously from their salaries to contribute towards the 'Aapda Rahat Kosh', he added. Additionally, the Chief Minister stated that the people of Himachal Pradesh have stood together to face the catastrophe.

The HP Chief Minister also contributed to the state through his fixed deposits during the COVID era and keeps indulging in charity works for the state from time to time. Chief Minister Sukhu on Friday awarded 260 meritorious students of Classes 12 and 10 in a felicitation ceremony. He also announced Rs 5,000 for each of these meritorious students.

Sukhu presided over the meritorious student felicitation ceremony 2023 of a daily newspaper. CM Sukhwinder Sukhu said, "The state government is working towards bringing major changes in the field of education. Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools are being opened in all the assembly constituencies of the state in a phased manner so that the children at the rural level can face future challenges with confidence. I had studied in a government school and success in life can be achieved only with self-confidence and strong willpower."

CM Sukhu further said that the state is facing the biggest tragedy in recent times but the government is committed to working for the people of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

