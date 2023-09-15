Left Menu

Samhi Hotels IPO subscribed 12 pc on Day 2 of offer

The Rs 1,370-crore initial share sale received bids for 77,89,502 shares as against 6,25,29,831 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.The portion for retail individual investors received 58 per cent subscription while the category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 7 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 19:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Samhi Hotels' Initial Public Offering (IPO) got subscribed 12 per cent on the second day of subscription on Friday. The Rs 1,370-crore initial share sale received bids for 77,89,502 shares as against 6,25,29,831 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

The portion for retail individual investors received 58 per cent subscription while the category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 7 per cent. The initial share sale of Samhi Hotels got subscribed 7 per cent on the first day of the IPO on Thursday. The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,200 crore and the offer for sale of up to 1.35 crore equity shares. The offer comes in a price range of Rs 119-126 per share. The three-day bidding will conclude on September 18. Gurugram-based Samhi Hotels on Wednesday said it has mopped up Rs 616.54 crore from anchor investors. In a pre-IPO placement, external investor Blue Chandra had sold 10.32 million shares, or 8.4 per cent of its stake, to renowned investor Madhusudan Kela's wife Madhuri Kela, along with Nuvama Crossover Opportunities Fund and TIMF Holdings, for a total consideration of Rs 130 crore.

Samhi acquires and builds primary hotels and thereafter renovates, rebrands and rerates the property and runs it. JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

