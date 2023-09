BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Enhertu Recommended In EU For Her2-Mutant NSCLC

AstraZeneca PLC:

* ENHERTU RECOMMENDED IN EU FOR HER2-MUTANT NSCLC

* ENHERTU SHOWED A CONFIRMED OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE OF 49% AND MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE OF 16.8 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)