Secretary (AHD) reviews progress of all implemented animal husbandry and dairying schemes

Regional Review Meeting for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy sector for Southern States/UTs took place today in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Regional Review Meeting was inaugurated by the Minister of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development for Kerala State, Smt. J. Chinchu Rani. The meeting was presided over by the Secretary (AHD in the presence of the Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Secretary along with concerned Directors of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department of Southern States in order to discuss the progress of implementation of the programmes/schemes of the Department. The review meeting was attended by Additional Secretary, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Joint Secretaries, Chief Controller of Accounts, Advisor (Stat.) and other Senior Officers of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Secretary(AHD),Smt. Alka Upadhayay highlighted that the livestock sector is consistently growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.67% during 2014-15 to 2021-22 (at constant prices) which is attributed by parameters of Livestock Sector such as Dairy, Bovine, Poultry, Goatery/Piggery. She said livestock sector has contributed around 30.19% during the year 2021-22 in total agriculture and allied sector GVA (at constant prices).

In the meeting, Secretary(AHD) reviewed the physical and financial progress of all animal husbandry and dairying schemes being implemented by Government of India in the States/UTs. She emphasized to liquidate unspent balances lying with States/UTs. Union Secretary also stressed that the issues relating legacy data up-dation, interest on payment through Bharatkosh need to be resolved on priority to enable Govt. of India to release funds to the States/UTs during the current financial year. She also reviewed status of vaccination against FMD and brucella, operationalization of Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs),milk situation, fodder situation across the country. She also directed that each state should prepare micro plans for further actions.

She emphasized on feed and fodder availability and asked states to constitute taskforce to address the easy availability of balanced ration. She mentioned that preservation and protection of livestock through provision of healthcare is another thrust area for the Department. She advised that States need to accelerate FMD, Brucella and PPR vaccination. She also insisted that awareness campaigns should to be organized at gram panchayat level across States with active participation of Union Government, State Governments and District Officials for better outreach of scheme benefits to the livestock and dairy farmers.

