Left Menu

Govt hikes windfall tax on domestic crude, cuts levy on export of diesel, ATF

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 22:31 IST
Govt hikes windfall tax on domestic crude, cuts levy on export of diesel, ATF
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Friday hiked special additional excise duty (SAED) on crude petroleum to Rs 10,000 per tonne with effect from September 16.

In the last fortnightly review on September 1, windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil was set at Rs 6,700/tonne.

Besides, the SAED or duty on export of diesel will be cut to Rs 5.50/litre, from Rs 6/litre currently.

The duty on jet fuel or ATF will be reduced to Rs 3.5/litre effective Saturday, from Rs 4/litre currently.

SAED on petrol will continue at nil.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global
4
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023