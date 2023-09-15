Govt hikes windfall tax on domestic crude, cuts levy on export of diesel, ATF
- Country:
- India
The government on Friday hiked special additional excise duty (SAED) on crude petroleum to Rs 10,000 per tonne with effect from September 16.
In the last fortnightly review on September 1, windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil was set at Rs 6,700/tonne.
Besides, the SAED or duty on export of diesel will be cut to Rs 5.50/litre, from Rs 6/litre currently.
The duty on jet fuel or ATF will be reduced to Rs 3.5/litre effective Saturday, from Rs 4/litre currently.
SAED on petrol will continue at nil.
India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 10
- 000
- SAED
- Rs 6
- 700/tonne
- Rs 5.50
- Rs 4/litre
- India
- Rs 3.5/litre
ALSO READ
Jupiter Hospital to mop up Rs 869 crore via IPO; sets price band at Rs 695-735 per share
Former Patha Bhavan student gifts land, building worth Rs 6 crore to Visva Bharati University
Heroin worth Rs 6.38 crore seized in Mizoram's Champhai, 2 arrested
State Transport Department earns Rs 6-cr by auction of 1,300 VIP vehicle registration numbers
DRI seizes foreign cigarettes worth Rs 6.5 cr at Mundra port