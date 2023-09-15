Left Menu

Ajit skips meeting attended by Sharad Pawar at Vasantdada Sugar Institute

He must be busy in other works, said state NCP chief Jayant Patil when asked by reporters about Ajit Pawars absence.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 22:55 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday skipped a meeting at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) here where his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar was present.

Junior Pawar was scheduled to attend the meeting at the VSI, an agriculture research institute, said his cabinet colleague Dilip Walse Patil.

Walse Patil was seen receiving Sharad Pawar at the entrance.

''He is a deputy chief minister. He must be busy in other works,'' said state NCP chief Jayant Patil when asked by reporters about Ajit Pawar's absence. In the morning, the deputy CM visited the Agriculture Produce Market Committee here. Later he headed to Daund, officials said. Ajit Pawar split the NCP in July this year and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state.

