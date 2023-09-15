Left Menu

Rahul Navin appointed as in-charge Director of ED till further orders

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 22:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Rahul Navin, the Special Director of the Enforcement Directorate has been appointed as the in-charge Director of ED till the appointment of a regular Director or until further orders. Notably, Navin will be replacing Sanjay Mishra, whose tenure was extended three times.

“The president is pleased to order the cessation of tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the Director of Enforcement in Enforcement Directorate on September 15, and placing Rahul Navin, Special Director, Enforcement Directorate, as the in-charge Director, Enforcement Directorate till the appointment of a regular director or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the official order stated. The SC in July had permitted an extension of the tenure of the Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sanjay Kumar Mishra till September 15.

The SC further clarified that it will not entertain any further application for an extension in the matter. Earlier, the apex court put a stay on the Centre's order granting a third extension to Mishra and termed the order as "illegal".

The SC granted the extension considering “national interest” after the centre urged the apex court to extend the tenure of Mishra till October 15, in view of the ongoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

