SC issues notice to UP govt on Afzal Ansari's plea seeking suspension of conviction in Gangster Act case

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government on Afzal Ansari plea seeking suspension of his conviction in a Gangster Act case.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 23:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government on Afzal Ansari plea seeking suspension of his conviction in a Gangster Act case. The matter was heard by a bench of justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta, who listed the matter to September 25 for further hearing.

Afzal Ansari, who was represented by advocate Jubair Ahmad Khan, has challenged the Allahabad High Court refused to stay the trial court order convicting him in a Gangster Act Case. Afzal Ansari was later disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha representing the Ghazipur Parliamentary Constituency upon his conviction by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge, MP/MLA Court, Ghazipur.

Afzal Ansari, brother of Ex-MLA Mukhtar Ansari, was convicted and sentenced to four years imprisonment in a Gangster Act case by a trial court in Uttar Pradesh. Later he moved to the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on his conviction in the matter.

Allahabad HC granted bail to him but refused to stay the trial court order convicting him in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

