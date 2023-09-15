Five booked in Himachal for chopping off woman's hair and parading her with blackened face, state Chief Secy terms incident unfortunate 

Five people have been booked for allegedly chopping off a woman's hair before she was paraded with a blackened face in a village in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh police said on Friday. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

According to Himachal Pradesh police, the incident took place on August 31, under the limits of Bhoranj police station of Hamirpur district. The in-laws of the woman chopped off her hair, blackened her face and made her parade in the village, the police added.

Five persons-- Rajo Devi, Kesari Devi, Ramesh Chand, Asha Devi, and Pratap Singh-- have been booked and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police, Akriti Sharma said. Terming the incident as unfortunate, state Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said that no inhuman behaviour will be tolerated against women in the state.

Saxena was answering to the media queries in Shimla. He said that the local administration is present at the spot and is investigating the matter and that the strictest legal action will be taken against the accused persons. (ANI)

