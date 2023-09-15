Left Menu

Five booked in Himachal for chopping off woman's hair and parading her with blackened face, state Chief Secy terms incident unfortunate 

Five people have been booked for allegedly chopping off a woman's hair before she was paraded with a blackened face in a village in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh police said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 23:40 IST
Five booked in Himachal for chopping off woman's hair and parading her with blackened face, state Chief Secy terms incident unfortunate 
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people have been booked for allegedly chopping off a woman's hair before she was paraded with a blackened face in a village in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh police said on Friday. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

According to Himachal Pradesh police, the incident took place on August 31, under the limits of Bhoranj police station of Hamirpur district. The in-laws of the woman chopped off her hair, blackened her face and made her parade in the village, the police added.

Five persons-- Rajo Devi, Kesari Devi, Ramesh Chand, Asha Devi, and Pratap Singh-- have been booked and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police, Akriti Sharma said. Terming the incident as unfortunate, state Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said that no inhuman behaviour will be tolerated against women in the state.

Saxena was answering to the media queries in Shimla. He said that the local administration is present at the spot and is investigating the matter and that the strictest legal action will be taken against the accused persons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023