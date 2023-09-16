Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 09:58 IST
PM Modi, Amit Shah extend greetings to Uttarakhand CM on his birthday 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on his birthday. Taking to 'X',  PM Modi wrote, "Birthday greetings to Uttarakhand CM Shri @pushkardhamiJi. He is making laudatory efforts for the development of Uttarakhand with a focus on the aspirations of the youth. Praying for his long and healthy life".

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on 'X', "Happy Birthday to Uttarakhand CM @pushkardhami Ji! May you continue your work towards the development of Devbhoomi and the welfare of people with such dedication. Praying for your health and long life". Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also took to 'X' to greet his Uttarakhand counterpart on his birthday.

"Hearty birthday greetings to the hard-working politician, skilled speaker, Honorable Chief Minister of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, Shri @pushkardhami ji! May the blessings of Baba Shri Kedarnath ji be upon you", CM Yogi wrote. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also extended birthday greetings to the Uttarakhand CM.

Pushkar Singh Dhami was born on September 16, 1975, in Uttarakhand's Pithorgarh district. Dhami is the only Chief Minister to have assumed a second consecutive term as the Uttarakhand CM.

He is also the youngest Chief Minister of the state at the age of 45. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

