Teachings of Guru Granth Sahib will always guide us towards a better society: Amit Shah on Prakash Parv 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended his wishes on the occasion of Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, saying "these teachings will always guide us towards a better society by encouraging the basic principles of peace and harmony". "Best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji teaches the world about harmony and dedication towards humanity. These teachings will always guide us towards a better society by encouraging the basic principles of peace and harmony," Shah posted on 'X', formerly Twitter.

Prakash Parv is observed in honour and remembrance of Guru Granth Sahib. On this day, Sikhs all over the world send greetings to one another and vow to follow the path and teachings of Guru Granth Sahib. Gurudwaras across India and the world are lit up with beautiful lights and decorations. In addition to this, a 'Langar' is organised in every gurudwara, and Sikhs perform community service as well. In some places, the 'Nagar Prabhat Pheri' is also organised, wherein Sikhs join in with great fervour and enthusiasm.

During Prakash Parv, Ardas is done, and prayers are offered in the Gurdwaras. A special bhajan-kirtan is also performed on this occasion. (ANI)

