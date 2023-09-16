Left Menu

Karnataka Govt approves 91 investment projects worth Rs 7,660 crore

The Minister said that the investment proposals have the potential of generating 18,1416 employment oppurtunities in the state.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 12:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 12:19 IST
Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) on Friday cleared 91 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 7,659.52 crore, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said. The Minister said that the investment proposals have the potential of generating 18,1416 employment oppurtunities in the state.

The SLSWCC committee headed Minister Patil, approved 26 projects involving more than Rs 50 crore investment, totaling Rs 5,750.73 crore. "These investment proposals hold the potential to create 13,742 jobs in the state," the Karnataka minister said. Some of the top investors include Maruti Suzuki India, Aequs Consumer, South West Mining and Tata Semiconductor, and Krypton (India) Solutions Private Ltd among others, they said.

As per officials, out of the total 91 proposals, about 57 investment projects with a total estimated cost of Rs 1,144.94 crore hold the potential of generating 4404 employment oppurtunities in the state while eight eight projects with an additional investment of Rs 763. 85 crore were also approved by the Committee. Principal Secretary of Commerce and Industries S Selvakumar, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development, Mohammad Mohsin, Secretary, Department of Labour, M Mahesh, Chief Executive Officer, Karnataka Industrail Area Development Borad, Darshan H V, Director, Department of IT/BT, Doddabasavaraju, Managing Director of Karnataka Udyog Mitra were present at the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

