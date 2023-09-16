Left Menu

MP: Waterlogging in parts of Indore after heavy rains; helpline number issued

Seeing the situation, the district administration is on alert mode and they have deployed the teams at various places in the city for the safety of the citizens.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 13:51 IST
Waterlogging situation in Indore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A waterlogging situation prevailed in various areas in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district due to the heavy rainfall since Friday, an official said on Saturday. Seeing the situation, the district administration is on alert mode and they have deployed the teams at various places in the city for the safety of the citizens.

"The roads and low lying settlements are submerged with water. The teams of municipal corporations and police departments have been deployed in these areas for the monitoring. People are being shifted from the lower settlements. The administration has also arranged food packets for the people living in the slums," District Collector Ilayaraja T said. On Friday evening, he had also declared a day holiday for the schools till class 12th in the district.

Meanwhile, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava also held a meeting of officials in the Municipal Corporation office in the city in view of the heavy rains and also issued helpline numbers. Bhargava said, "It is raining continuously in the city. There is information of water filling in the river and areas around the pond in the city. In view of this, the officers of the corporation are working among the people. District administration, SDRF and NDRF teams are also in the field."

He also appealed to the city residents that people should avoid going to any picnic spot during heavy rains. The work was being done to provide food packets to those settlements and colonies which were waterlogged. Alternative arrangements are being made at chronic places and helpline numbers have also been issued so that people can call on these numbers (07312535535, 07314030100, 9329555202) in any situation, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

