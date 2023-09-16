J-K: Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Baramulla's Uri, 3 terrorists killed

In a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian army on Saturday killed three terrorists and there by foiled a major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri town of the Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday. The Army statement further informed that the three killed terrorists had attempted to infiltrate through the Hathlanga forward area of Uri on Saturday morning at 6:45 am.

On being spotted, terrorists opened fire on the amy which led to encounter and a fierce gunfight started, the statement added. Giving details of the operation Khanda, the officials said that two terroists were killed in the ensuing gunfigt and there bodies were recovered.

"The army came under heavy firing across the border from Pakistan army when they were attemting to retreive the body of third killed terrorist," army said in its statement. "In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Intelligence agencies an infiltration bid was foiled today in the morning hours along LoC in Uri Sector, Baramulla. 3 Terrorists tried to infiltrate who were engaged by alert troops"

"2 Terrorists have been eliminated and bodies recovered, third terrorist killed but retrieval of body being interfered by firing by Pak post in vicinity, on LoC," the Army statement added. The operation is under progress, it added.

Earlier Jammu and Kashmir police said that two terrorists were killed and the search operation was going on. Meanwhile, the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police also resumed operations on the fourth consecutive day against terrorists "holed up" in the forest area of the Gadole in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

As per officials, 2-3 terrorists are believed to be engaging security forces in the hilly terrain of Anantnag district. Sharing statement of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Kashmir Zone Police posted on micro-blogging site X a day ago, "Rtd Police/Army officers should avoid " Ambush Hypothesis". It is a specific input based ops. Ops is in progress and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised".

Army has maintained a tight cordon-off in the area, they said. Meanwhile, a soldier who had been reported missing Thursday lost his life in the ongoing encounter, officials said on Friday.

"One more soldier has lost his life in the Anantnag operations. He had been reported missing since yesterday (Thursday)," Security officials said. (ANI)

