Left Menu

J-K: Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Baramulla's Uri, 3 terrorists killed

"2 Terrorists have been eliminated and bodies recovered, third terrorist killed but retrieval of body being interfered by firing by Pak post in vicinity, on LoC," the Army statement added.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 14:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 14:16 IST
J-K: Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Baramulla's Uri, 3 terrorists killed
Three terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian army on Saturday killed three terrorists and there by foiled a major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri town of the Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday. The Army statement further informed that the three killed terrorists had attempted to infiltrate through the Hathlanga forward area of Uri on Saturday morning at 6:45 am.

On being spotted, terrorists opened fire on the amy which led to encounter and a fierce gunfight started, the statement added. Giving details of the operation Khanda, the officials said that two terroists were killed in the ensuing gunfigt and there bodies were recovered.

"The army came under heavy firing across the border from Pakistan army when they were attemting to retreive the body of third killed terrorist," army said in its statement. "In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Intelligence agencies an infiltration bid was foiled today in the morning hours along LoC in Uri Sector, Baramulla. 3 Terrorists tried to infiltrate who were engaged by alert troops"

"2 Terrorists have been eliminated and bodies recovered, third terrorist killed but retrieval of body being interfered by firing by Pak post in vicinity, on LoC," the Army statement added. The operation is under progress, it added.

Earlier Jammu and Kashmir police said that two terrorists were killed and the search operation was going on. Meanwhile, the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police also resumed operations on the fourth consecutive day against terrorists "holed up" in the forest area of the Gadole in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

As per officials, 2-3 terrorists are believed to be engaging security forces in the hilly terrain of Anantnag district. Sharing statement of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Kashmir Zone Police posted on micro-blogging site X a day ago, "Rtd Police/Army officers should avoid " Ambush Hypothesis". It is a specific input based ops. Ops is in progress and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised".

Army has maintained a tight cordon-off in the area, they said. Meanwhile, a soldier who had been reported missing Thursday lost his life in the ongoing encounter, officials said on Friday.

"One more soldier has lost his life in the Anantnag operations. He had been reported missing since yesterday (Thursday)," Security officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023