Over 12 lakh people affected by floods this year in Assam

Over 12 lakh people have been affected by floods in Assam this year, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan said. The minister, on Friday said that, 12,95,642 people and 3335 villages of the state have been affected by the floods this year.

"The flood waters damaged 37 embankments, and 133 embankments are in danger of being breached," the Assam Minister said. He further said that a total of 1106 roads, 101 bridges, and 23,000 houses have also been damaged due to floods in the state this year so far.

"1663 animals died in floods in different parts of the state this year," he added. However, as per the officials, the state government has released Rs 137.20 crore towards gratuitous relief and rehabilitation under the GR Flood and Rs 25 lakh under the RG Flood. (ANI)

