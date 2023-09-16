Over 12 lakh people affected by floods this year in Assam

Left Menu

The minister, on Friday said that, 12,95,642 lakh people and 3335 villages of the state have been affected by the floods this year.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 14:45 IST
An aerial view of the flood-affected areas of Assam (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Over 12 lakh people have been affected by floods in Assam this year, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan said. The minister, on Friday said that, 12,95,642 people and 3335 villages of the state have been affected by the floods this year.

"The flood waters damaged 37 embankments, and 133 embankments are in danger of being breached," the Assam Minister said. He further said that a total of 1106 roads, 101 bridges, and 23,000 houses have also been damaged due to floods in the state this year so far.

"1663 animals died in floods in different parts of the state this year," he added. However, as per the officials, the state government has released Rs 137.20 crore towards gratuitous relief and rehabilitation under the GR Flood and Rs 25 lakh under the RG Flood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

