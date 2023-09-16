Left Menu

One dead, one injured in road accident in UP's Greater Noida

A collision between a bike and a truck in Greater Noida city of Gautam Budh Nagar district in UP resulted in the death of one person while another was seriously injured on Saturday, said a press release by the district police.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 14:59 IST
One dead, one injured in road accident in UP's Greater Noida
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A collision between a bike and a truck in Greater Noida city of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in resulted in the death of one person while another was seriously injured on Saturday, said a press release by the district police. "Today, on September 16, at around 2:30 am, information was received through PRV (Police Response Vehicle) at Police Station Beta-2 that two persons on a bike collided with a truck coming from Kasana at the P-3 roundabout due to which, one person died on the spot and the other has been admitted to the hospital in injured condition" read the official statement.

According to the release, the deceased has been identified as Rohit Kumar (20) while the injured has been identified as Avitanashal (20) and both of them were natives of Manipur. Rohit was pursuing BA course while Avitanashal was pursuing BTech course from Sharda University, Greater Noida, read the official statement.

The families of the students and the college adminstration were informed about the incident and further legal action will be taken after receiving a complaint from the family members. As per the release, the truck driver fled from the spot for whom, the search is being conducted.

Further legal action and investigation into the case are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023