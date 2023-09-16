One dead, one injured in road accident in UP's Greater Noida

A collision between a bike and a truck in Greater Noida city of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in resulted in the death of one person while another was seriously injured on Saturday, said a press release by the district police. "Today, on September 16, at around 2:30 am, information was received through PRV (Police Response Vehicle) at Police Station Beta-2 that two persons on a bike collided with a truck coming from Kasana at the P-3 roundabout due to which, one person died on the spot and the other has been admitted to the hospital in injured condition" read the official statement.

According to the release, the deceased has been identified as Rohit Kumar (20) while the injured has been identified as Avitanashal (20) and both of them were natives of Manipur. Rohit was pursuing BA course while Avitanashal was pursuing BTech course from Sharda University, Greater Noida, read the official statement.

The families of the students and the college adminstration were informed about the incident and further legal action will be taken after receiving a complaint from the family members. As per the release, the truck driver fled from the spot for whom, the search is being conducted.

Further legal action and investigation into the case are underway. (ANI)

