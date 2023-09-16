BJP's only job is to spread lies: Bhupesh Baghel responds to Piyush Goyal's remark on rice supply

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, on Saturday, responded to Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal's statement 'less rice supply by Chhatisgarh govt' and said the BJP's only job is to lie, and they are doing the same thing this time as well. "Their (BJP) only job is to spread lies...four years ago then Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey and Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat went with a request of buying the rice but at that time Piyush Goyal said that you are selling beyond MSP so we will not buy the rice and at last, we had to sell the rice in the market..." said Baghel.

CM Baghel further mentioned that the BJP has always had a problem with Chhattisgarh and its residents and they have always suppressed the residents of Chhattisgarh. "...they (BJP) have a problem with Chhattisgarh and residents of Chhattisgarh...though they placed pictures of Chhattisgarh Mahatari (sacred deity for Chattisgarh residents), they placed the picture at the steps...they have always dominated and suppressed the people of Chhattisgarh..." he said.

On PM Modi's recent visit and rallies in Chhattisgarh, Baghel said that PM Modi lied that the government bought Rs 1300 crore worth of dung but only Rs 265 crore was bought by govt. "...PM Modi came over here (Chhattisgarh), served lies to the citizens and went away...in Raipur, he talked about buying rice which is a lie, Chhattisgarh government is the one who buys rice...then again he lied saying that the government bought Rs 1300 crore worth of dung but only Rs 265 crore was bought by the government..." said Baghel.

Earlier, on Friday, Piyush Goyal said that Chhattisgarh supplied less rice to the Centre than promised and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is misleading people on the issue. Addressing a press conference, Goyal said, "I was so surprised over the letter of Bhupesh Baghel requesting to supply 86.5 lakh more tons of rice. The government wrote a letter to the Central government dated August 3 in which the food secretary said that the estimated rice production which was 138 lakh ton in 2022-23 is now going to be 136 lakh tons in 2023-24. So, the rice quantity is decreasing and the Chief Minister is writing to me that they will give Centre 86.5 lakh ton more."

He further said, "We dig deeper and find two surprising situations, last year they said that we will provide 61 lakh tons of rice in 2022-23, later the state government reduced it to 58.65 lakh tons. As of today till September 13, even after claiming 58 lakh tons, till now only 53 lakh tons of rice has been received and the deadline is of September 30. They failed to supply the quantity they usually claim." Goyal also targeted CM Baghel and alleged, "This shows how Baghel is trying to mislead the people of Chhattisgarh, he is cheating and cheating in every possible way, he is trying to fool the people."

Meanwhile, he challenged Bhupesh Baghel-led government to ensure delivery of 86 lakh tons, he will ensure the jute bags for it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)