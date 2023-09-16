Left Menu

J-K: Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered as Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Baramulla

During the operation, a huge cache of arms, ammunition and currencies, both Indian and Pakistani, was recovered by the Indian Army and J&K Police from the terrorists who tried to infiltrate.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 19:53 IST
Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered as infiltration bid foiled in Baramulla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has foiled an infiltration bid and killed three terrorists along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, the Army officials said in a media briefing on Saturday. During the operation, a huge cache of arms, ammunition and currencies, both Indian and Pakistani, was recovered by the Indian Army and J&K Police from the terrorists who tried to infiltrate.

Brigadier PMS Dhillon, Commander of the Pir Panjal Brigade in the media briefing said that of the three killed, only two bodies could be recovered as the retrieval of the third body was interfered with by firing by the Pak post in the vicinity. "Based on specific inputs, in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today. 3 terrorists tried to infiltrate and were engaged by alert troops. 2 terrorists were eliminated and their bodies recovered, the third terrorist was killed but the retrieval of the body was interfered with by firing by the Pak post in the vicinity, on LoC. Search operations are underway," Brigadier Dhillon said.

The Commander further said that the operation started at 6.40 in the morning and continued for about eight hours. "The first firefight with the terrorists lasted for about two hours. From 6.40 to 8.40 in the morning. In this firefight, the Hindustan Army used UBGLs, MGLS and rocket launches and during this firefight, a terrorist was neutralized. After this, the ambush parties present there noticed that the terrorist who was injured had changed his movement a bit. So accordingly the ambush took a decision and at around 9.25 a second fight started. This fire fight lasted for about half an hour in which the second terrorist was also neutralized. During this time, the third terrorist who was injured accelerated with the help of the farmhouse board of the Pakistan Army post which is nearby," Brigadier Dhillon said in the press briefing.

Brigadier Dhillon further emphasized that the Pakistan Army post provided fire support to accelerate the terrorist fire towards the Indian side. "The army parties involved also fired potters there. Pakistan Army also fired on our potters. And this terrorist who accelerated towards Pakistan about three hundred and four hundred meters, inside the forest area, he fell there and according to our estimate he was killed there and his body which we assume was recovered from there. The weather was very bad. Due to this, there was no clarity but further operations and search has been going on in this area till 2 o'clock. The operation has initially stopped at 2 o'clock," the official said.

He added that the search operation in the area is still underway. "Our parties are deployed there and till now the operation has been eight hours. And this operation shows how the Pakistan Army helps the terrorists to infiltrate into our country, provides their fire support and moral support to harm the security and peace inside Kashmir," he added. (ANI)

