"Marathwada water grid project could be game changer": CM Shinde after cabinet meeting

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that Marathwada Water Grid project could be a game changer for the drought-prone area of Marathwada. The project includes an integrated piped network connecting 11 dams in the region to ensure year-long water supply for drinking, irrigation and industrial purposes.

CM Eknath Shinde said, "It (Marathwada Water Grid project) could prove to be a game changer. Unfortunately, it was kept in cold storage by the previous government. We are taking it forward. Prime Minister Modi will also help (for it) so that the drought-prone area of Marathwada could get water." CM Shinde also took a dig at the previous state government and said that we don't just make announcements but we implement them.

"Some people say that you only do announcements but I would like to tell them that in the whole year whatever decisions our government took from the first cabinet till now, we have kept in mind the welfare of people. We have granted 35 irrigation projects for farmers. How many grants have been given by the earlier government? So, we don't just make announcements and keep them on paper, we implement them," CM Eknath Shinde said. Further, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also spoke after the Cabinet meeting and said that the state government has sent a newly updated proposal of the Har ghar Jal programme to the Centre and requested them to help us.

"When Har Ghar Jal program was announced many states sent their proposals to the Centre. Unfortunately, the Maharashtra CM at that time did not send any proposal. Now our government has sent a newly updated proposal and requested them(Centre) to help us," Devendra Fadnavis said. Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the Ganpati Special train, named 'Namo Express', to Konkan from Mumbai's Dadar station in view of upcoming the Ganesh Chaturthi.

Fadnavis said that Maharashtra BJP has arranged six special trains and 338 buses for devotees going to the Konkan region for the upcoming Ganpati festival. "Maharashtra BJP has arranged six special trains and 338 buses for devotees going to the Konkan region for the upcoming Ganpati festival so that passengers don't face any difficulty in reaching their designated place."

This year the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will begin on September 19 and will continue for ten days until September 29. (ANI)

