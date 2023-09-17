Chief of Nashik institute booked for cheating in connection with rural skill development scheme
- Country:
- India
The head of a Nashik-based training and placement institution has been booked for allegedly cheating the government to the tune of Rs 79.49 lakh, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Sunday.
The institute was given a contract of Rs 79.49 lakh in 2015 under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Rural Skill Development scheme to train people and place them in jobs, he said.
However, despite repeated reminders, the institute did not provide proof of having placed people in jobs post training, nor did it refund money provided to it by the government, the official said.
An offence was registered on the complaint of a government official on Saturday, but no arrest has been made, the CBD Belapur police station official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- CBD Belapur
- Rs 79.49
- Navi
ALSO READ
German national duped of Rs 9.95 lakh in Mumbai; one held
Abandoned autorickshaw with bag found in Navi Mumbai
Minor fire breaks out on ground floor of Mumbai high-rise, no one hurt; doused
Police seize banned drugs worth Rs 4.96 cr during special drive in Navi Mumbai
Drugs worth Rs 19.05 cr seized in Navi Mumbai; 7 Nigerians arrested