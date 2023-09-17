Chief of Nashik institute booked for cheating in connection with rural skill development scheme

The head of a Nashik-based training and placement institution has been booked for allegedly cheating the government to the tune of Rs 79.49 lakh, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Sunday.

The institute was given a contract of Rs 79.49 lakh in 2015 under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Rural Skill Development scheme to train people and place them in jobs, he said.

However, despite repeated reminders, the institute did not provide proof of having placed people in jobs post training, nor did it refund money provided to it by the government, the official said.

An offence was registered on the complaint of a government official on Saturday, but no arrest has been made, the CBD Belapur police station official said.

