UP CM Adityanath wishes PM Modi on his birthday, says "world witnessed emergence of new Bharat" 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday and said that the world witnessed the emergence of a new Bharat. CM Yogi, earlier today, inaugurated an exhibition based on the life of PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Addressing the media here in Lucknow on the occasion, CM Yogi said, "I pray to god for his long and healthy life. The whole world witnessed a 'new Bharat' under his leadership. For the first time, the government's welfare schemes have reached the doorstep of the poor without any discrimination. He has brought a massive change in the lives of all the countrymen". "The Information and Broadcasting Department has organised an exhibition here in Lucknow, which is based on several aspects of the life of PM Modi. We hope that it inspires the young generation", he said.

"Now, the people of the country are filled with self-confidence. The prestige of Bharat has increased on the global stage, too. For the first time, the poor and the farmers of the country have been prioritized by the government. For the youth, employment and self-employment opportunities have been opened" the UP CM added. CM Yogi further said, "For the first time, there is a sense of pride towards our own heritage. Yoga was recognised on the global stage. There is a new attraction across the globe towards Bharat's 'Aayush Paddhati'. The construction of the Ram Temple shows our respect towards our culture".

"Through the 'Digital India' scheme, we hit back at corruption. There is now an ease of living for the poor through government schemes. All of us witnessed the revolutionary change in the field of infrastructure", he added. Speaking on the G20 summit, the Uttar Pradesh CM stated, "Through the New Delhi Declaration of the G20 summit, the world realised Bharat's strength".

It is worth mentioning that the consensus New Delhi declaration, embraced by G20 leaders, emphasized the necessity for a comprehensive, equitable, and lasting peace in Ukraine. It called upon the member states to abstain from employing threats of force to pursue territorial gains or to infringe upon the territorial integrity of any sovereign nation. The statement clearly noted that all states must refrain from using force to conquer sovereign territories.

Furthermore, the 37-page long declaration is divided into 10 thematic chapters. The first chapter, called Strong, Sustainable, Balanced, and Inclusive Growth, addressed the global economic situation, the promotion of financial inclusion, and how to combat corruption. Meanwhile, CM Yogi said, "Once again, my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on his birthday. May the country continue to receive his leadership".

Meanwhile, PM Modi is all set to launch the 'Vishwakarma scheme' on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, coinciding with his birthday. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi had announced that the government will soon launch a scheme for individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship.

The scheme will register 'Vishwakarmas', who create using their hands and tools, at no cost through Common Services Centres, utilising the biometric-based 'PM Vishwakarma' portal. These artisans and craftspeople will receive recognition in the form of a PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, read an official statement. The PM Vishwakarma scheme will offer skill enhancement through both basic and advanced training, a toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent, incentives for digital transactions, and marketing support, it added.

In addition, PM Modi also inaugurated a new Metro station. 'Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25', and Yashobhoomi, a state-of-the-art and modern convention and expo centre in Delhi's Dwarka. The newly inaugurated metro station will link the airport express line to the 'Yashobhoomi' state-of-the-art convention centre. (ANI)

