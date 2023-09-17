Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani greet PM Modi on his birthday  

Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday on Sunday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that PM Modi has given a new identity to Bharat and increased the country's prestige on the global stage.

"Greetings to Bharat's hard-working Prime Minister Narendra Modiji! Not only he has given a new identity to Bharat but also increased its prestige on the global stage," Rajnath Singh posted on 'X'. "Dedicated towards the welfare of the people and the poor, Modiji has taken the country to new heights of development. May the country continue to progress under his leadership and he continues to serve Maa Bharti! I pray for his long and healthy life," he added.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the Prime Minister has won the hearts of people through his dedication to the welfare of the poor and his far-sighted vision. "Best wishes on birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the most popular leader in the world who resides in the hearts of 140 crore Indians through his dedication for uplifting the poor and his visionary approach. Following the five vows mentioned by you, Bharat, with a sense of duty, is marching ahead in Amrit Kaal in the journey towards becoming a developed nation," Goyal posted on X.

"Under your leadership, People's G20 won the hearts of people in the world raising India's stature and making us all proud. Your life dedicated towards the welfare of the people inspires us. I pray to God for long and healthy life dedicated to serving the nation," he added. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said PM Modi encompasses a worldview steeped in empathy.

"You epitomise hope, you empower the vulnerable, you encompass a world view steeped in empathy, you Prime Minister lead in adversity with grace & grit. May Ma Durga be your strength, and may you continue to serve Ma Bharti with diligence and determination. @narendramodi!" she said in a post on X. Leaders cutting across the political spectrum greeted the Prime Minister on his birthday. (ANI)

