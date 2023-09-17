Left Menu

Special puja, havan performed at Badrinath-Kedarnath Dham on PM Modi's 73rd birthday

Special pujas and yagya-havan were performed in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath and Badrinath temples for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 73 on Sunday.

Badrinath Temple, Uttarakhand. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Special puja and yagya-havan were performed in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath and Badrinath temples for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 73 on Sunday (September 17). The priests of the temples offered prayers to the deities for the Prime Minister's health, long life, happiness, and prosperity. The puja programme was attended by temple committee officials and devotees. Visuals showed the head priest of Badrinath Dham Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri along with other priests performing Mahabhishek of Lord Badrivishal in the name of PM Modi's Gotra. The temple committee's vice chairman, Kishore Panwar, officer-in-charge Girish Devli, and other officers, and devotees participated in the event.

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajendra Ajay extended his greetings to the Prime Minister and wished him good health and a long life. Meanwhile, the Rudrabhishek of Lord Shova was also performed in Kedarnath Dham in PM Modi's name. The special puja held by the temple committee was attended by all the officers and employees, including BKTC Chief Executive Officer Yogendra Singh and Executive Officer RC Tiwari. Meanwhile, PM Modi on Sunday inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station, 'YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25'. After the inauguration, he took a ride on the Delhi Metro. He also unveiled Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), known as Yashobhoomi in Dwarka. (ANI)

