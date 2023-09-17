UP Govt announces list of top, worst rankings of Jansunwai, IGRS for August

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the list of top and bottom 10 rankings of Jansunwai Samadhan System, IGRS and CM Helpline for the month of August and gave strict instructions to poor performers to improve their performances. This list has been prepared on the basis of a detailed evaluation of the work of District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, SSPs and SPs, and tehsils of all the districts of the state.

The Chief Minister also stated that a review of the performance of all these officers will be conducted again after one month, and those senior officials in districts with poor performance will be held accountable. He emphasized that officers should try to make their tenure memorable by serving the public effectively.

The top 10 District Magistrates performance-wise as per the IGRS and CM Helpline for the month of August include Amethi, Kannauj, Shravasti, Shahjahanpur, Sonbhadra, Ghaziabad, Mahoba, Mirzapur, Hapur and Bhadohi respectively. On the other hand, the bottom 10 DMs with the poorest performance in these systems for the same month include DMs of Baghpat, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Agra, Siddharthnagar, Saharanpur, Rampur and Moradabad.

As per the released list, the best-performing Police Commissioners, SSPs and SPs in the state are from Aligarh, Shravasti, Sonbhadra, Hamirpur, Kushinagar, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Chitrakoot, Bhadohi and Hathras respectively. The bottom 10 includePolice officers from Bareilly, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Fatehpur, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Etah, Hapur, Azamgarh and Sant Kabir Nagar. The best and worst performing tehsils of the state have also been included in the list. The top 10 include Kol of Aligarh, Kerakat and Badlapur of Jaunpur, Ikauna of Shravasti, Sadar of Prayagraj, Baraut of Baghpat, Atrauli of Aligarh, Syana of Bulandshahr, Orai of Jalaun and Hasanpur tehsil of Amroha.

Similarly, the worst-performing bottom 10 include Bilaspur of Rampur, Tirwa and Chhibramau of Kannauj, Milak of Rampur, Dhaulana of Hapur, Hathras of Hathras, Khalilabad of Sant Kabirnagar, Dhaurahara of Kheri, Kannauj of Kannauj and Unchahar tehsil of Raebareli respectively. Notably, CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the senior officials of all the poorly performing districts to address the issues of people by holding regular public hearings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)