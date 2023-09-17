Left Menu

UP Govt announces list of top, worst rankings of Jansunwai, IGRS for August

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the list of top and bottom 10 rankings of Jansunwai Samadhan System, IGRS and CM Helpline for the month of August and gave strict instructions to poor performers to improve their performances.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 16:21 IST
UP Govt announces list of top, worst rankings of Jansunwai, IGRS for August
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the list of top and bottom 10 rankings of Jansunwai Samadhan System, IGRS and CM Helpline for the month of August and gave strict instructions to poor performers to improve their performances. This list has been prepared on the basis of a detailed evaluation of the work of District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, SSPs and SPs, and tehsils of all the districts of the state.

The Chief Minister also stated that a review of the performance of all these officers will be conducted again after one month, and those senior officials in districts with poor performance will be held accountable. He emphasized that officers should try to make their tenure memorable by serving the public effectively.

The top 10 District Magistrates performance-wise as per the IGRS and CM Helpline for the month of August include Amethi, Kannauj, Shravasti, Shahjahanpur, Sonbhadra, Ghaziabad, Mahoba, Mirzapur, Hapur and Bhadohi respectively. On the other hand, the bottom 10 DMs with the poorest performance in these systems for the same month include DMs of Baghpat, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Agra, Siddharthnagar, Saharanpur, Rampur and Moradabad.

As per the released list, the best-performing Police Commissioners, SSPs and SPs in the state are from Aligarh, Shravasti, Sonbhadra, Hamirpur, Kushinagar, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Chitrakoot, Bhadohi and Hathras respectively. The bottom 10 includePolice officers from Bareilly, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Fatehpur, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Etah, Hapur, Azamgarh and Sant Kabir Nagar. The best and worst performing tehsils of the state have also been included in the list. The top 10 include Kol of Aligarh, Kerakat and Badlapur of Jaunpur, Ikauna of Shravasti, Sadar of Prayagraj, Baraut of Baghpat, Atrauli of Aligarh, Syana of Bulandshahr, Orai of Jalaun and Hasanpur tehsil of Amroha.

Similarly, the worst-performing bottom 10 include Bilaspur of Rampur, Tirwa and Chhibramau of Kannauj, Milak of Rampur, Dhaulana of Hapur, Hathras of Hathras, Khalilabad of Sant Kabirnagar, Dhaurahara of Kheri, Kannauj of Kannauj and Unchahar tehsil of Raebareli respectively. Notably, CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the senior officials of all the poorly performing districts to address the issues of people by holding regular public hearings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023