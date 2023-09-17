MP CM Chouhan extends greetings to PM Modi on his birthday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the nine crore residents of the state and has said PM Modi is not only a leader of India but the most popular leader of the world. Addressing a program organised for the launch of 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana' in the state capital CM Chouhan said, "On behalf of nine crore people of Madhya Pradesh, I wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very happy birthday. May he live long, stay healthy and continue leading our country. It is a matter of pride for all of us that Modi is not only the leader of India but also the most popular leader of the world."

India did not have respect in the world during the era of policy paralysis nine years ago. But moving away from that, PM Modi has created a new glorious, prosperous and powerful India, he added. "PM Modi has made India the fifth largest economy in the world through initiatives like Make in India, Skill India, Digital India, Vocal for Local. And in the third term, India will be the third largest economy in the world," CM Chouhan added.

All the artisans in the country are modern Vishwakarma for us. PM Modi has brought the 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana' for the welfare of them. Under this scheme, work is underway to adapt the skill system of the country according to the needs of the Vishwakarmas. The artisans will be able to scale their skills via this scheme, he added. Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "Today is a very important day, on one hand it is Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti while on the other hand it is the birthday of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many Prime Ministers have worked after independence but PM Modi's personality is different. He thinks the development of every class."

The prime minister also thinks about how to increase the prestige of the country from a global point of view. India has now become the most populous country in the world. The prime minister had announced to provide 10 lakh jobs. But apart from this, other employment options will have to be searched, he added. (ANI)

