UP: BJP workers celebrate PM Modi's birthday in Kanpur

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers offered prayers and held celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Sunday. The party workers offered prayers to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple at Rail Bazaar in Kanpur.

The workers beat drums, set off fireworks and distributed sweets to each other as part of the celebrations. Earlier, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw elaborated on how party workers will be serving the needy on the PM's birthday.

"The party workers will serve people with the same amount of dedication and emotion as PM Modi. We will encourage people to take up cleanliness initiatives and we serve those deprived of basic amenities. 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana' will be launched on the occasion of his 73rd birthday," Vaishnaw said. In commemoration of 'Vishwakarma Jayanti', PM Modi will launch a 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme on Sunday for the benefit of traditional artisans. The event will take place at the India International Convention and Expo Centre in Dwarka. (ANI)

