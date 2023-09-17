Left Menu

Tamil Nadu politician VK Sasikala pays tribute to Periyar on his birth anniversary

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader  and close aide of J Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala on Sunday paid tribute to Periyar on his birth anniversary at her T Nagar residence in Tamil Nadu.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 20:33 IST
Tamil Nadu politician VK Sasikala pays tribute to Periyar on his birth anniversary
VK Sasikala pays tribute to Periyar on his birth anniversary. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 17 (ANI): Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader  and close aide of J Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala on Sunday paid tribute to Periyar on his birth anniversary at her T Nagar residence in Tamil Nadu. On the occasion of the 145th birthday of Thanthai Periyar, the visionary leader who spearheaded the Dravidian Movement, Sasikala paid a floral tribute to Periyar's portrait at her residence.

"Irrespective of differences all should work unitedly for the benefit of Tamil Nadu people following the steps of MGR and Jayalalithaa ahead of 2024 elections," Sasikala told reporters. On the recent Santan Dharma controversy, the former AIADMK leader said, "There is no need for a controversy on Sanatan. God never differentiates anyone. I feel that for the past 28 months, DMK want no one to question the real issues of people so I doubt DMK is intentionally speaking about something unnecessarily often."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin earlier today paid floral tribute to Thanthai Periyar in Tamil Nadu's Vellore. On the occasion, Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin also paid tribute to Periyar in Tamil Nadu's Salem.

Thanthai Periyar was a social activist, also known as the 'father of the Dravidian movement'.He is known to have fought against gender and cast inequality in Tamil Nadu. Periyar also participated in Mahatma Gandhi's 'Satyagraha' movement against the British rule.

Tamil Nadu recognises this day as 'Social Justice Day'. Stalin in his official handle on social media platform, X, wrote, "On the occasion of the 145th birth anniversary of Partharivu Pagalavan Father Periyar, we paid homage to Periyar's statue located in the Salem Fort area this evening. Also, on the occasion of Periyar's birthday, we took the Social Justice Day Pledge. Let us work tirelessly in the way of Periyar to eradicate superstitions and save mankind". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023