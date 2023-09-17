Tamil Nadu politician VK Sasikala pays tribute to Periyar on his birth anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 17 (ANI): Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and close aide of J Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala on Sunday paid tribute to Periyar on his birth anniversary at her T Nagar residence in Tamil Nadu. On the occasion of the 145th birthday of Thanthai Periyar, the visionary leader who spearheaded the Dravidian Movement, Sasikala paid a floral tribute to Periyar's portrait at her residence.

"Irrespective of differences all should work unitedly for the benefit of Tamil Nadu people following the steps of MGR and Jayalalithaa ahead of 2024 elections," Sasikala told reporters. On the recent Santan Dharma controversy, the former AIADMK leader said, "There is no need for a controversy on Sanatan. God never differentiates anyone. I feel that for the past 28 months, DMK want no one to question the real issues of people so I doubt DMK is intentionally speaking about something unnecessarily often."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin earlier today paid floral tribute to Thanthai Periyar in Tamil Nadu's Vellore. On the occasion, Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin also paid tribute to Periyar in Tamil Nadu's Salem.

Thanthai Periyar was a social activist, also known as the 'father of the Dravidian movement'.He is known to have fought against gender and cast inequality in Tamil Nadu. Periyar also participated in Mahatma Gandhi's 'Satyagraha' movement against the British rule.

Tamil Nadu recognises this day as 'Social Justice Day'. Stalin in his official handle on social media platform, X, wrote, "On the occasion of the 145th birth anniversary of Partharivu Pagalavan Father Periyar, we paid homage to Periyar's statue located in the Salem Fort area this evening. Also, on the occasion of Periyar's birthday, we took the Social Justice Day Pledge. Let us work tirelessly in the way of Periyar to eradicate superstitions and save mankind". (ANI)

