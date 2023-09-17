UP CM Yogi expresses grief over loss of life due to lightning in Kushinagar
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives due to lightning strikes in Kushinagar district.
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives due to lightning strikes in Kushinagar district. CM Yogi also ordered for compensation to the families of the deceased.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolence over the loss of lives due to lightning in Kushinagar. He has given instructions to immediately distribute the permissible relief amount to the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased, according to a government release. CM Yogi has also directed the officials to ensure proper treatment for the people injured in the lightning strikes.
Reportedly, three women were killed after being struck by lightning in Panchphera village in Kushinagar district on Sunday. (ANI)
