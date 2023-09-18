Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields edge higher amid ECB hawkish remarks

Such a move might hurt peripheral bond prices as the ECB can flexibly use PEPP reinvestments to avoid excessive yield spread widening, which might hamper the monetary policy transmission. Italy's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area periphery, rose 2.5 bps to 4.49%.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 13:25 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 13:23 IST
Euro zone bond yields edge higher amid ECB hawkish remarks
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday, with investors awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday amid hawkish remarks by European Central Bank officials.

ECB policy hawks Bostjan Vasle and Robert Holzmann said another rate increase could not be ruled out. The Fed will leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged and probably wait until the April-June period of 2024 or later before cutting it, according to economists in a Reuters poll.

However, according to academic economists polled by the Financial Times, the Fed will defy investors' expectations and raise rates at least another quarter-point. Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area, rose 2 basis points (bps) to 2.69%.

This week will be packed with central bank policy meetings, including the Bank of England (BoE), the Riksbank, the Norges Bank and the Swiss National Bank (SNB), due on Thursday, while the Bank of Japan council will meet on Friday. Germany's policy-sensitive 2-year yield rose 1.5 bps to 3.23% after briefly hitting 3.254%, its highest level since July 31.

Money markets keep pricing a slight chance of an additional rate hike by year-end, currently at around 25% after briefly rising to above 30% earlier in the session. ECB policymakers Martins Kazaks and Madis Mueller reiterated they saw a solid case for quickening the ECB's balance sheet roll-off.

ECB hawks have called for ending reinvestments from bonds bought under the 1.7 trillion euro ($1.82 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) earlier than the current end-2024 deadline. Such a move might hurt peripheral bond prices as the ECB can flexibly use PEPP reinvestments to avoid excessive yield spread widening, which might hamper the monetary policy transmission.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area periphery, rose 2.5 bps to 4.49%. The spread between Italian and German 10-year government bond yields – a gauge of market sentiment towards the euro zone's most indebted countries – was at 179 bps after hitting a fresh 3-month high at 179.6 bps.

Greece's bonds showed a muted reaction to the two-notch upgrade by global rating agency Moody's as they already priced a significant improvement of the risk premium of Greek debt. The 10-year bond yield rose 1.5 bps at 4.13%.

"Greece government bond yields continue to look attractive to us, especially given the spread to Portuguese government bonds is largely unchanged since before the election," Citi analysts said in a note to clients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023