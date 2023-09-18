Assam govt starts including eggs in mid-day meal menu of schools in tea garden areas

The Assam government has started providing three eggs for each student a week in the mid-day meal of schools in the tea garden areas of the state under the Prime Minister's Poshan programme. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the state government has started three eggs a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) under PM Poshan in 2,429 schools of tea garden areas covering 2,49,042 students from Monday.

Minister Pegu on Monday joined the students of Amchong Tea Estate Model School in Kamrup-Metro district for the mid-day meal. In July this year, Assam Cabinet gave its nod to include eggs in the mid-day meal served in the schools in the tea garden areas. (ANI)

