Left Menu

Assam govt starts including eggs in mid-day meal menu of schools in tea garden areas

Assam Education Minister  Ranoj Pegu said that the state government has started three eggs a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) under PM Poshan in 2,429 schools of tea garden areas covering 2,49,042 students from Monday.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 18:45 IST
Assam govt starts including eggs in mid-day meal menu of schools in tea garden areas
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu joins students for a mid-day meal in a school in Kamrup-Metro (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has started providing three eggs for each student a week in the mid-day meal of schools in the tea garden areas of the state under the Prime Minister's Poshan programme. Assam Education Minister  Ranoj Pegu said that the state government has started three eggs a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) under PM Poshan in 2,429 schools of tea garden areas covering 2,49,042 students from Monday.

Minister Pegu on Monday joined the students of Amchong Tea Estate Model School in Kamrup-Metro district for the mid-day meal. In July this year, Assam Cabinet gave its nod to include eggs in the mid-day meal served in the schools in the tea garden areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023