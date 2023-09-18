Left Menu

AAI inducts two new B-360 type of aircraft into the AAI Flight Inspection Fleet

Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Monday added two new B-360 type of aircraft to meet the flying requirement for Flight Calibration of the increased number of Ground Navigational aids installed at airports in India.

AAI inducts two new B-360 type of aircraft into the AAI Flight Inspection Fleet
Visuals from the spot (Photo: AAI). Image Credit: ANI
The Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Monday added two new B-360 type of aircraft to meet the flying requirement for Flight Calibration of the increased number of Ground Navigational aids installed at airports in India. According to a release from AAI, the new B-360 type of aircraft equipped with an advanced state-of-the-art Flight Inspection system into the AAI Flight Inspection Fleet. With the induction of these new aircraft in its fleet, AAI will be able to accomplish the timely flight calibration of the Ground Radio Navigational at all airports in the country. AAI will also validate ANS procedures, which will generate revenue by undertaking flight calibrations in the neighboring countries.

The induction of two new aircraft into active flight calibration service was flagged off by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel; General Vijay Kumar Singh, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation and Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary, Civil Aviation in a ritual Ceremony held at Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi. The Flight Inspection Unit of the Airports Authority of India is a very critical component in the safety chain of the Air Navigation Service provided by the Airports Authority of India throughout the Indian airspace. Considering the importance of aviation infrastructures and expanding network of airports in the country, navigational aids are also being set up at all airports for safe flight movements, the release from AAI said.

These aircraft will be used in Calibrating the Category I, II and III Instrument Landing Systems, DVORs, DME, NDB, Radar, GBAS, PAPI, TACAN. They will also be validating the RNP and LPV procedures as also the Instrument Approach Letdown procedures for DVOR/DME and ILS. Flight Inspection being critical in ensuring the best international standards as set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), needs to keep pace to ensure Indian aviation gets this equipment to function to the strictest parameters. Presently, The FIU of AAI operates One Dornier-228 and One B-350 aircraft for Flight Calibration purposes and calibrates the navigational aids like, Doppler VOR, DME, NDB, Landing aids like Instrument Landing Systems and Precision Approach Path Indicator installed at the numerous airports around the country.

Established in 1959 at Bamrauli, Allahabad, FIU was shifted to Safdarjung Airport in 1986. Starting with Dakota aircraft, FIU then moved on to HS748 AVRO and then on to Dornier DO-228 and Beechcraft King Air B350. (ANI)

