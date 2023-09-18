ABVP manifesto prioritises student mental health, calls for Mindfulness Centres at DU

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Elections at a press conference in Delhi on Monday. The press conference witnessed the presence of all four ABVP candidates for DUSU – Tushar Dedha, Sushant Dhankar, Aprajita, and Sachin Baisla, along with ABVP State Secretary, Harsh Attri, and ABVP National Media Convener, Ashutosh Singh.

ABVP presidential candidate Tushar Dedha affirmed, "Previous ABVP-led DUSUs have diligently addressed student concerns. We are committed to addressing issues like fee hikes, expanding hostel infrastructure, and prioritizing mental health." ABVP Secretary Candidate Aprajita emphasized ABVP's commitment to women's empowerment, mentioning initiatives like 'Mission Sahasi' for self-defence training and 'Ritumati Abhiyan' for sanitary pad distribution.

She added that ABVP aims to further these efforts through measures like restoring and renewing sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators in all colleges, full-time gynaecologists and psychologists in the WUS health centre in DU, pink booths near every hostel, installation of CCTV cameras inside and outside college campuses, gender sensitization camps, strengthening Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in colleges, hiring female trainers in sports and co-curricular activities, girls' common room in every college, etc. ABVP Delhi State Secretary Harsh Attri highlighted that ABVP's manifesto is solution-oriented, emphasizing a three-fold approach for the DU curriculum: review, rational debate, and revision.

Additionally, the manifesto includes demands for improved amenities such as water coolers at every 100 meters of Chhatra Marg, sanitation in every college, 'Mindfulness' Centers in DU, effective implementation of the 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat' Program, special arrangements for the commute of Divyang students, and meaningful employment opportunities along with professional development training through an effective placement cell. The comprehensive 21-point manifesto titled 'WoManifesto' reflects ABVP's commitment to addressing a wide array of issues that concern the student community.

Among the key highlights of the manifesto are: 1. One Course, One Fee: ABVP is dedicated to ensuring fairness in education costs by advocating for the 'One Course, One Fees' principle.

2. University Special Buses: ABVP will work towards the implementation of dedicated university special buses for the convenience of students. 3. Increment in SC/ST/OBC Scholarships: ABVP is committed to increasing scholarships for students from marginalized backgrounds.

4. Metro Concession Passes: ABVP aims to facilitate affordable metro travel for students through concession passes. 5. New Hostels and Girls' Hostels: ABVP pledges to prioritize the construction of new hostels and girls' hostels in every college.

6. Earn While Learn Policy: ABVP will introduce an 'Earn While Learn' policy to provide students with opportunities to earn while pursuing their education. 7. Special Scholarships for Transgender Students: ABVP recognizes the importance of inclusivity and will work on special scholarships for transgender students.

ABVP's manifesto reflects its vision for a more inclusive, progressive, and student-centric Delhi University. The organization remains dedicated to advancing the interests of the student community and fostering positive change in higher education, the party statement said. (ANI)

