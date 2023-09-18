Left Menu

Unveiling programme of ‘Statue of Oneness’ to be organised with dignity, grandeur: MP CM Chouhan

All the prominent sages and saints of the country participating in the programme should be accorded traditional welcome. In view of the rainy season, the district administration should be especially sensitive and alert regarding the venue and traffic arrangements and do point-wise planning, he added.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 21:03 IST
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the unveiling programme of 'Statue of Oneness' in Omkareshwar on September 21 will be organised with full dignity, grandeur and divinity. All the prominent sages and saints of the country participating in the programme should be accorded traditional welcome. In view of the rainy season, the district administration should be especially sensitive and alert regarding the venue and traffic arrangements and do point-wise planning, he added.

Chouhan made the remark while reviewing the preparations for the unveiling programme of the Statue of Oneness at CM residence office in Bhopal. According to a government release, CM Chouhan will welcome the Sadhus and saints according to the religious traditions of Kerala on September 21. After this, offerings will be made in the Vedic Yagya ritual by the Chief Minister and revered saints. On this occasion, along with the performances of dances of Shiva tradition by artists from across the country, there will be a presentation of the Panchayatana puja tradition promoted by Acharya by artists of Indian performing styles.

CM Chouhan and revered saints will unveil the Statue of Oneness and perform bhoomi and shila puja of Advaita Lok. CM Chouhan and the revered saints will offer floral tributes at the feet of the Statue of Oneness amidst chanting of Vedas and blowing of conch shells by a total of 101 batukas. After this, the Chief Minister along with saints and dignitaries will leave for Brahmotsav. It was informed that Brahmotsav will be held at Siddhavarkoot. In this, Shankar Sangeet Vedochhar, group dance presentation "Shivoham'' focused on the sources of Acharya Shankar and release of books based on "Ekatm Dham" and Advaita Yuva Jagran Shivir published by Acharya Shankar Cultural Unity Trust will be done. In the Brahmotsav there will also be a screening of the film "Ekatma Ki Yatra''. There will be a dialogue of saints and an address of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan in the afternoon. In the Brahmotsav there will be a gathering of about 5000 saints, sages and dignitaries, the release added. (ANI)

