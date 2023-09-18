Left Menu

Farmers protest against authority's directions to Karnataka govt to continue supply of 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

Farmers in Mandya on Monday staged sit in protest and blocked road while demonstrating against the order of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), asking the Karnataka government to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days. 

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 23:41 IST
Farmers protest against authority's directions to Karnataka govt to continue supply of 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu
Visuals from the Spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers in Mandya on Monday staged sit-in protest and blocked road in protest against the order of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), asking the Karnataka government to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days. The agitating farmers blocked the road near Vishweshwaraiah statue here, bringing the vehicular movement to a complete halt for several hours.

This came after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), following its meeting in the national capital, reiterated the decision of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, asking Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days. After the meeting, CWMA, in a press note said, "Taking note of the severity of the drought in the Cauvery basin of Karnataka, which has been increasing and enlarging putting at a greater risk even the drinking water needs and minimum needs of irrigation, Karnataka made submissions that it is not in a position to release the water unless the inflows into the reservoirs improves."

"In turn, Tamil Nadu urged for releasing a total 12,500 cusecs of water (which is inclusive of backlog of 6,500 cusecs) for next 15 days. Finally, CWMA duly upholding the recommendations of CWRC has ordered that Karnataka has to ensure 5000 cusecs realization at Biligundlu for the next 15 days as indicated by CWRC, effective from September 13," it added. The next meeting of the Authority is scheduled for September 26.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday said that the "quarrel" among Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will not be solved "legally" and that a solution will come out only after both sides sit together. The Rajya Sabha MP, with folded hands, requested Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to sit together and sort out the problem.

The governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been locked in a protracted tussle over the sharing of Cauvery waters. The river is seen as a major source of sustenance for the people in either state. Karnataka has cited severe drought in parts of its state to refuse supply of water to Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Government has accused its neighbour of lying to the nation on the supply of water.

The Centre formed the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) on June 2, 1990, to adjudicate disputes between Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Puducherry with respect to their individual water-sharing capacities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
2
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
3
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; Clima...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023