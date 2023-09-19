UK, France, Germany, US call on Iran to reverse its bar on some U.N. nuclear inspectors

The United States, Britain, France and Germany called on Iran to reverse its decision to bar "several" U.N. inspectors, a joint statement from the countries published by the British government said on Monday.

"Iran must immediately reverse these inspector de-designations and fully cooperate with the Agency (the International Atomic Energy Agency) to enable them to provide assurances that Iran’s nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful," the statement said.

