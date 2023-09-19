UK, France, Germany, US call on Iran to reverse its bar on some U.N. nuclear inspectors
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-09-2023 00:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 00:11 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The United States, Britain, France and Germany called on Iran to reverse its decision to bar "several" U.N. inspectors, a joint statement from the countries published by the British government said on Monday.
"Iran must immediately reverse these inspector de-designations and fully cooperate with the Agency (the International Atomic Energy Agency) to enable them to provide assurances that Iran’s nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful," the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scholz calls for a broad pact to slash bureaucracy and modernise Germany
Germany plans streamlined construction approvals, citizen services
Scholz: Germany must pull together to overcome economic crisis
Scholz calls on Germany to pull together to remove economic 'milddew'
Scholz calls on Germany to pull together to remove economic 'mildew'