UK, France, Germany, US call on Iran to reverse its bar on some U.N. nuclear inspectors

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-09-2023 00:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 00:11 IST
The United States, Britain, France and Germany called on Iran to reverse its decision to bar "several" U.N. inspectors, a joint statement from the countries published by the British government said on Monday.

"Iran must immediately reverse these inspector de-designations and fully cooperate with the Agency (the International Atomic Energy Agency) to enable them to provide assurances that Iran’s nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful," the statement said.

