Left Menu

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment enhances foot care services with cutting-edge unit

The Department of Prosthetics and Orthotics at PDUNIPPD, New Delhi, on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Foot Care Unit.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 09:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 09:33 IST
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment enhances foot care services with cutting-edge unit
Representation Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Prosthetics and Orthotics at PDUNIPPD, New Delhi, on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Foot Care Unit. The inauguration ceremony was graced by the secretary, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), along with other dignitaries, read a press release by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The event also saw the presence of S Rajeev Sharma, joint secretary DEPwD, MSJE, Dr Jitender Sharma, director of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities  (PDUNIPPD), Dr Lalit Narayan, deputy director, Head of Prosthetics and Orthotics Department, G Pandian and the dedicated team of the Prosthetics and Orthotics Department. During the inauguration, the secretary, DEPwD and the other dignitaries were provided with a comprehensive briefing on the Foot Care Unit, including its advanced equipment, diagnostic capabilities, fabrication processes and the treatment of various foot deformities, read the press release.

Of particular note was the focus on managing foot issues related to diabetes through the use of customized insoles. A highlight of the event was the live demonstration of the fabrication process of customized insoles by the Department of Prosthetics and Orthotics, PDUNIPPD.

It showcased the unit's cutting-edge capabilities and its dedication to providing tailored solutions to individuals with foot-related conditions, the release stated further. The newly inaugurated Foot Care Unit represents a significant step forward in foot care management, with a particular emphasis on diabetic foot care, it added.

PDUNIPPD stands as the only national institute in India equipped with this ultra-modern foot care unit, the release informed. This remarkable development in healthcare services demonstrates the commitment of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to empower individuals with disabilities and enhance their quality of life, it added.

The Foot Care Unit at PDUNIPPD is poised to make a substantial impact in the field of foot care and offers hope and relief to those in need, it stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
4
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023