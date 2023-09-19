Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment enhances foot care services with cutting-edge unit

The Department of Prosthetics and Orthotics at PDUNIPPD, New Delhi, on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Foot Care Unit. The inauguration ceremony was graced by the secretary, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), along with other dignitaries, read a press release by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The event also saw the presence of S Rajeev Sharma, joint secretary DEPwD, MSJE, Dr Jitender Sharma, director of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (PDUNIPPD), Dr Lalit Narayan, deputy director, Head of Prosthetics and Orthotics Department, G Pandian and the dedicated team of the Prosthetics and Orthotics Department. During the inauguration, the secretary, DEPwD and the other dignitaries were provided with a comprehensive briefing on the Foot Care Unit, including its advanced equipment, diagnostic capabilities, fabrication processes and the treatment of various foot deformities, read the press release.

Of particular note was the focus on managing foot issues related to diabetes through the use of customized insoles. A highlight of the event was the live demonstration of the fabrication process of customized insoles by the Department of Prosthetics and Orthotics, PDUNIPPD.

It showcased the unit's cutting-edge capabilities and its dedication to providing tailored solutions to individuals with foot-related conditions, the release stated further. The newly inaugurated Foot Care Unit represents a significant step forward in foot care management, with a particular emphasis on diabetic foot care, it added.

PDUNIPPD stands as the only national institute in India equipped with this ultra-modern foot care unit, the release informed. This remarkable development in healthcare services demonstrates the commitment of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to empower individuals with disabilities and enhance their quality of life, it added.

The Foot Care Unit at PDUNIPPD is poised to make a substantial impact in the field of foot care and offers hope and relief to those in need, it stated. (ANI)

