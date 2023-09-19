Left Menu

‘Aarti’ performed at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Ganesh Chaturthi

A morning ‘Aarti’ was performed at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Tuesday, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 09:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 09:37 IST
‘Aarti’ performed at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Ganesh Chaturthi
Aarti being performed at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A morning 'Aarti' was performed at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Tuesday, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday. A huge gathering of devotees thronged the two-centuries-old shrine dedicated to Lord Ganesha, as the ten-day-long celebration begins on Tuesday.

Even as a festive cheer was palpable in Maharashtra and elsewhere in the country, people were busy decorating their homes with flowers and rangolis and bringing idols of Lord Ganesha into their homes. Markets and streets bustled with people trying to make last-minute purchases for the festival.

Shopowners made robust sales of decorative materials, lights, lamps, crockery and clothes while vendors sold flower garlands, fruits, sweets and 'Matoli' items such as betel nuts, local citrus fruits, coconuts and incense. Exquisitely carved Ganesh idols by artisans and students were awaiting arrival at pandals.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated every year with great fervour, with thousands of devotees thronging temples and pandals for a darshan of the Lord. The 10-day festival ends with elaborate immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
4
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023