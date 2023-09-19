European shares slip as industrials drag; focus on c.banks meetings

European shares slipped on Tuesday in choppy trading, as industrial stocks extended losses for a second straight session, while cautious investors awaited a slew of central bank decisions this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1% by 0717 GMT. Investors remained cautious ahead of interest rate decisions by major central banks this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday and Bank of England, Swiss National Bank, Riksbank, and Norges Bank on Thursday.

Industrials stocks fell 0.5%, with Deutsche Post easing 2.7%. Kingfisher dropped 5.2% after the European home improvement retailer cut its annual profit forecast.

Tour group TUI climbed 4.2% on confirming its full-year outlook for financial year 2023, citing strong bookings in the summer and upcoming winter season. British online supermarket Ocado Retail maintained its full-year outlook, lifting parent companies Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer up 2.3% and 1.0%, respectively.

